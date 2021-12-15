1 arrested after 2 women rob Mag Mile stores, tase security guard: police

One woman was taken into custody Wednesday after robbing two Mag Mile stores and tasing a security guard, according to Chicago police.

About 6:30 p.m., two females took items from a store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said. When employees approached them one female showed a taser and they both fled, police said.

Later, the pair entered a store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and began to take items when a security guard confronted them, police said. One of the females then tased the guard, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The security guard was treated and released on scene, police said.

Advertisement

One female was taken into custody. Charges were pending.