1 arrested after shooting at South Florida mall leaves 2 injured

At least two people were injured in a shooting at a South Florida mall on Friday, authorities said.

WSVN reports the shooting took place at a Nordstrom in the Aventura Mall, just north of Miami.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the department store just before 12 p.m. Friday.

Two patients could be seen being wheeled into waiting ambulances, while customers were led out of the store.

Authorities said the victims were transported to a nearby hospital's trauma center.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument between shoppers, and officers and mall security chased down and apprehended those involved.

Advertisement

“Like a foot chase, so it wasn’t like they jumped in a vehicle or anything,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre. “They were able to give foot chase and apprehend the suspects immediately after it happened.”

One suspect was arrested; however, the identity of the suspect was not released.

Nordstrom released a statement to WSVN regarding the shooting:

“The shooting resulted from a dispute between customers in the store, with two of the involved customers being taken to the hospital. Our thoughts are with them and their families. No other customers or employees were injured. We immediately directed all employees and customers to evacuate the store. Our store remains on lockdown and we will remain closed for at least the rest of the day as we continue to partner with the Aventura Police Department as they investigate this situation. The well being of our employees is our top priority, and we’re doing everything we can to support them through this situation.”