1 dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV crash in Kane County

One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an ATV crash in Kane County.

At about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 18N800 block of Ridgefield Boulevard for reports of an ATV crash.

According to the initial investigation, the ATV had two riders and was traveling north on Ridgefield Boulevard when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a mailbox.

The ATV then continued north and struck a tree on the property, police said.

Both riders were transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 24-year-old Elpidio Marcelo, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Kenosha, remains hospitalized.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, authorities said.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to contact the Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.