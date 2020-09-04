1 dead, 1 hurt in Dan Ryan crash that threw them onto Red Line tracks

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The motorcycle hit the concrete median about 1 a.m. on southbound express lanes of I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police. Two people were thrown from the bike and landed on the adjacent CTA Red Line tracks.

A female was dead at the scene, while a male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, state police said.

A body could be seen covered with a sheet on the tracks near the 47th Street station as authorities investigated.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when they were thrown onto the CTA Red Line tracks near 47th Street after a crash Sept. 4, 2020, on the Dan Ryan Expressway. | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Service on the Red Line was suspended at 1:13 a.m. between 35th and 69th, according to service alerts from the CTA. Shuttle buses are providing connecting service.

The southbound express lanes of I-94 remain closed near 47th as troopers continue to investigate, state police said.