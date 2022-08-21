1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham.

Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 black of W 89th Street, and he was shot in the back.

The two men were taken to Christ Hospital in serious and critical condition. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead Sunday around 4:51 a.m.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.