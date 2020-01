One person is dead and another hurt after an incident on a farm near Manteno.

Emergency crews were called to the farm in Kankakee County after the fire department says one person fell inside a silo.

The person fell 70 to 75 feet and was killed.

The fire department says another person jumped in after the victim to try to save him or her. That person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.