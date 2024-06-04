1 dead, 1 wounded after gunman opens fire at Chicago park

One man was killed and another wounded after a shooting at a park on Chicago's South Side.

At about 1:53 p.m., officers responded to gunshot detection technology at a park in the 2000 block of East 67th Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims, a 25-year-old man and a 39-year-old man.

According to preliminary information, the two men were approached by an unknown male offender, who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, facial area and thigh and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The 39-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.