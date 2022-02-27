1 dead, 2 injured in single-car crash in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood

One person is dead, and two others are injured following a single-car crash in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving east in the 4500 block of West North Avenue around 1:15 a.m., when he lost control of a gray Dodge Charger and struck a pole.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two other men were passengers in the car. They were taken to Stroger in fair condition, with unknown injuries, police said.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating.