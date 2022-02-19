Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 4 significantly injured after rollover crash in South Holland

South Holland
SOUTH HOLLAND - One person is dead after a rollover crash in South Holland Saturday morning. 

According to police, the crash happened around 4:45 a.m., on the interstate 94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 in Cook County

The single vehicle crash also sent four people to a local hospital with significant injures, state police said. 

The right lane of Interstate 94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 is closed for an investigation. 

There is no further information available at this time.