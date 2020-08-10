1 dead, 5 hurt in Crystal Lake wrong-way crash

One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash Sunday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

The five-vehicle crash happened about 1:50 p.m. on Rakow Road east of Pyott Road, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.

A 2019 Honda CR-V was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Rakow when it hit a 2004 Honda CR-V and a 2012 Ford Fusion that were heading east, police said.

The 2019 Honda continued in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a 2017 Buick Enclave, causing another crash with an eastbound 2011 Nissan Versa, police said.

The adult driver of the 2019 Honda, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three other adults were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, according to police. Two others were treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.