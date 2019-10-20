1 dead, 6 hurt after CPD officers slam into ambulance following shooting

Two Chicago police officers and two paramedics were hurt when a police cruiser slammed into an ambulance Saturday night as authorities were responding to shooting that left three teenagers wounded at a party in Homan Square.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest about 10 p.m. at the party in an apartment building in the 3400 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs when someone opened fire inside the apartment, police and people at the scene said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

The police cruiser and ambulance collided at Harrison and Fournoy streets as they were responding to the shooting, causing the ambulance to tip over on its side, police said.

Two police officers who were in the cruiser and two paramedics inside the ambulance were taken to hospitals, where they were stabilized. Police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.