A man has died after crashing his car into a median in Hegewisch Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:20 a.m., a man was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala southbound in the 12200 block of South Ave O, when he struck a median.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.