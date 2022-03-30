1 dead after unknown man shoots 2 security guards at Detroit mental health clinic

A security guard was killed and another critically injured after they were shot at a Detroit mental health clinic Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a man, who does not appear to be affiliated with the clinic, walked up to the guards in an area where patients congregate at the back of Team Wellness Center at 6309 Mack Ave. at Mount Elliot with his hands in his pockets.

When one of the guards asked why his hands were in his pockets, he pulled out a gun and shot them.

The shooter fled, and police are looking for him.

"He had his hand kind of in his coat pocket," said a Detroit police officer at the scene. "They asked him to open his coat pocket up and he drew a weapon and fired shots - striking two individuals.

"It's a bad situation, anytime you lose a life it is just horrible. The outcome is horrible. Now we are trying to track down this individual."

The center also provides transitional housing with programs for men, women and children.