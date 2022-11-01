1 dead in crash involving semi-truck on I-55 in DuPage County

One person was killed in a vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in DuPage County Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:19 p.m., Illinois State Police District 2 troopers responded to I-55 northbound near Lemont Road for a two unit vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered the crash involved a truck tractor semi-trailer and a Dodge passenger vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two right lanes on I-55 northbound near Lemont Road were closed at 12:30 p.m. for the investigation.

Lanes reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.