1 dead in fiery crash on I-88 at Naperville Road

All westbound lanes of Interstate 88 were closed Thursday morning after a fiery two-car crash left a passenger dead.

A driver crashed into a disabled vehicle in a lane of traffic about 10 a.m. near Naperville Road, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police spokeswoman Gabriela Ugarte.

A passenger in the disabled vehicle died at the scene after both vehicles became engulfed in flames, Ugarte said.

The driver of the disabled vehicle and driver of the striking vehicle were both hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Ugarte said.

All westbound lanes were closed at 10 a.m., Ugarte said. Additional details weren’t immediately released.