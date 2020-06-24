1 dead in fiery I-355 crash at Army Trail Road toll

A driver died in a fiery crash Tuesday evening on northbound I-355 at Army Trail Road near Addison, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of a BMW was in the cash toll lanes of Plaza 73 at 8:40 p.m. when the driver of an Audi crashed into the rear of the vehicle, state police said in a statement.

The driver of the BMW, which was engulfed in flames, died at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old Chicago man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cash toll lanes were closed for an investigation between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, state police said.

The DuPage County coroner’s office has not released the crash victim’s name.

No charges have been announced.