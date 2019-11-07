1 dead in multi-vehicle crash involving semis on I-55 in Wilmington: state police

One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving multiple semitrailers on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Wilmington, according to state police.

Troopers responded about 9:30 a.m. to a crash involving three semitrailers and two passenger cars in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Lorenzo Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Shortly before noon, state police said lanes were still shut down and that one person died.

Traffic was being rerouted onto Route 113, state police said.