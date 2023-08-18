1 dead in rollover crash on I-80

A person died in a three-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on I-80 in LaSalle County.

The crash happened around 9:48 a.m. between a semi truck and two other vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-80 near milepost 93, according to Illinois State Police.

An SUV that was involved in the crash rolled over several times before coming to a stop in the medium, state police said. One person was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

No further information was immediately available.