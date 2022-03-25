1 dead in vehicle crash on I-90

A person died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon in Cook County.

The crash occurred on I-90 westbound near Busse Road at about 2:55 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, two vehicles, including a charter bus, were involved in the crash.

The medical examiner was called to the scene, and said a person was pronounced deceased at 4:01 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

ISP said another person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The three left lanes of I-90 near Busse Road have been closed for the investigation.