2 hospitalized in Chicago South Side fire, officials say

Two people were hospitalized after a structure fire on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Crews were fighting the fire in the 9200 block of South Ada Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The department posted a photo of the building with heavy smoke emanating from it on social media.

Four lines were needed to fight the fire and two people were transported to a hospital.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if the fire was in a residence or what the extent of the damage was.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.