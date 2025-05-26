2 hospitalized in Chicago South Side fire, officials say
CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after a structure fire on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
Crews were fighting the fire in the 9200 block of South Ada Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The department posted a photo of the building with heavy smoke emanating from it on social media.
Four lines were needed to fight the fire and two people were transported to a hospital.
What we don't know:
It was unclear if the fire was in a residence or what the extent of the damage was.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.