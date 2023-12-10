1 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side

A woman was hospitalized after a crash on Chicago's South Side early Sunday.

At about 1:12 a.m., a woman was driving a Mitsubishi SUV in the 8600 block of South Stony Island when she collided with another woman, who was driving a Nissan sedan.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Nissan and her two passengers refused medical attention.

Several citations were issued to the driver of the Nissan.