1 hurt in fire at Uptown apartment building

article

One person was hurt in a blaze at a multi-story apartment building Wednesday in Uptown on the North Side.

A fire broke out in a unit of a 24-story residential building about 7:45 p.m. at 4640 N. Sheridan Road, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The fire was contained to that unit and extinguished by 8:30 p.m., officials said. One person was taken to Weiss Hospital in good-to-fair condition.

A warming bus was called for those displaced in the blaze, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.