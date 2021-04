A person was hurt in a fire that also left three people displaced Saturday morning in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The blaze broke out at a home in the 4700 block of South Wells Street and was extinguished by 8:40 a.m., Chicago fire officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One person was taken to a hospital with minor burns to their hands, officials said.

Three people were displaced from their homes, officials said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.