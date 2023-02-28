1 in custody after fatal shooting inside West Englewood home

A woman was shot to death inside a home Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 30-year-old got into a fight with someone she knew inside the residence around 6:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 69th Street, according to police.

She was discovered suffering from one gunshot to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

One suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, officials said.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related.