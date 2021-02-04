1 in custody after man carjacked in Canaryville

One person was taken into custody Wednesday after a man was carjacked in Canaryville on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man was walking towards his home in the 400 block of West 46th Street, when two males got out of a white SUV, flashed guns and demanded his car keys, wallet and cellphone, Chicago police said. The 41-year-old complied and one male fled in his blue Ford Edge, followed by the white SUV they arrived in.

Less than an hour later the two males were seen getting out of the Ford Edge in the 600 block of West 57th Street, after it got stuck in the snow, police said. One male was taken into custody after a brief chase, and the white SUV was found unoccupied in the 700 block of West 50th Street.

Charges are pending against one of the males, police said. The other male was not found.

Area One detectives are investigating.