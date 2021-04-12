1 in custody after woman found fatally shot in Hammond Catholic school parking lot

Police were questioning a person of interest after a woman was found fatally shot Sunday in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Catholic school in Hammond, Ind.

Monica Mills, 43, was found with a gunshot wound about 10:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Bishop Noll Institute in the 1500 block of Hoffman Street, Hammond police said in a statement.

She was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest was in custody, and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, police said. No charges have been filed.

The Lake County coroner’s office said Mills lived in East Chicago, Ind.