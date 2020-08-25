1 in custody, gunman still at large in fatal Waukegan shooting

article

Waukegan police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in her 60s Saturday in the northern suburb.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for 32-year-old Damar McDonald, Waukegan police said. He is believed to have fired the fatal shots.

Authorities also obtained an arrest warrant for Achley Cruz-Oquendo, 32, for obstruction of justice, police said. She was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning in Waukegan.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 600 block of McAlister Avenue, for calls of a person laying in the street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, Waukegan police said.

Achley Cruz-Oquendo | Waukegan police

An investigation found that the woman, thought to be in her 60s and from North Chicago, was at a party at a home on the block when an argument broke out between two men that she tried to break up, police said. As she tried to mediate the fight, at least one shot was fired and the woman was struck.

She ran to the street where officers found her and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waukegan police at 847-360-9001.