1 injured after semi-truck overturns on I-57 in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 57 Friday afternoon.
At about 4:15 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-94 and Halsted for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer that rolled over onto its side in the left lane.
Additionally, a car ran off the roadway and came to a stop on the embankment.
One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Originally, ISP said the crash was on I-94. They later stated it was actually on I-57.