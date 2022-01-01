1 injured following I-94 Expressway shooting: State police

A shooting occurred Friday night on I-94, according to Illinois State Police.

One person is receiving treatment at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on the southbound side near 59th Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Around 9:38 p.m., I-94 southbound near 43rd Street, and the ramp from the express lanes to 47th Street were closed for the investigation. Lanes reopened just after 10:30 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Advertisement

No additional information is available.