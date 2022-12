One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Tuesday morning.

At about 6:27 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to I-290 westbound at Cicero Avenue for a three-unit vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Lanes one and two are currently shut down.

No further information was made available.