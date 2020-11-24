1 judge, 3 more employees of chief judge’s office test positive for COVID-19

A judge and three more employees in the Cook County chief judge’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The judge who has the virus typically works at the Daley Center but has not been in the office since March, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office.

One employee works for family mediation services and has also been out of the office since March, officials said.

The second employee works for the adult probation department at the criminal court administration building, and the third works as a court reporter in the Maywood courthouse, officials said.

There were no new cases reported Tuesday among juvenile detainees.

Since the start of the pandemic, 62 detainees and 73 staff members at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the office of the chief judge, 12 judges and 176 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.