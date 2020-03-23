1 killed, 1 injured in separate Chicago expressway crashes

Two people were struck by vehicles, one fatally, late Sunday and early Monday on Chicago expressways.

The 26-year-old man from Wheeling was walking in the westbound lanes of I-290 shortly before midnight Monday when he was hit by the truck near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Monday.

It was not immediately clear what the man was doing on the expressway, according to state police. He did not appear to have gotten out of a vehicle nearby.

The 45-year-old driver of the semi and multiple witnesses remained at the scene after the man was hit, state police said. No citations have been issued.

All lanes were reopened by 2:42 a.m., according to state police.

In a separate crash later Monday morning, a 43-year-old man was injured by a car while walking on the Jane Byrne Interchange near the Loop.

He ran into the right lane of traffic “for unknown reasons” about 6:51 a.m. and was struck by a Mazda on the I-94 northbound ramp to I-290 westbound, state police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. The ramp was shut down between 7:17 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.