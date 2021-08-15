1 killed, 1 injured in Wrigleyville hit-and-run crash

A woman was killed and another wounded Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Wrigleyville on the North Side.

A person driving a BMW X3 hit another vehicle in the 800 block of West Addison Street then failed to stop at the intersection of Addison and Fremont Street striking two pedestrians in the crosswalk, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old woman suffered head injuries and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A 28-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Following the crash, the BMW drove onto the sidewalk and collided with an iron fence in the 3500 block of North Fremont Street, police said. The driver and passenger of the BMW fled on foot, according to police.

CPD’s Major Accident Unit is investigating the incident.