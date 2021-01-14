1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting: police

Two people were shot, one fatally, Thursday in Austin on the West Side, police said.

They were in a Pontiac about 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of West North Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. The Pontiac crashed into a fence after the shooting.

A male in the Pontiac was struck in the back of his head and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 22-year-old man who was also in the car suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and was in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Area Five detectives are investigating.