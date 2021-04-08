1 killed, 11 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Twelve people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was killed and a woman wounded when they were shot while walking to their vehicle in Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 8:55 p.m., the pair was walking to their vehicle parked in an alley in the 12200 block of South Bishop Street, when a black Chevy Equinox approached and someone inside fired several shots, Chicago police said. The man, 21, was struck in the back and shoulder. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man. The woman, 57, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized.

In non-fatal shootings, a 44-year-old woman was shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 11:40 p.m., she was walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, when a male fired shots at her, police said. She was struck in the right leg and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A man was shot in South Shore on the South Side. He was inside a vehicle about 7:10 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 24-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. He was inside a vehicle about 3:35 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Dickens Avenue when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and knee and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. He was listed in good condition.

Two people were shot in Washington Park. Two men, 19 and 22 years old, were walking through an empty lot about 11:20 a.m. in the 300 block of East 56th Street, when two males approached them and fired shots, police said. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their arms and legs. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

A 44-year-old man was shot in Roseland on the Far South Side. About 1:15 a.m., he was walking in the 300 block of West 110th Place, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. The man was struck in the thigh and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in serious condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. About 12:10 a.m., he was walking in the 3300 block of West Hirsch Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. The man was struck in the back and driven by a friend to Rush Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes prior, four people were wounded in separate shootings, one in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side and the other in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 12:05 a.m., the 21-year-old was walking in the 2300 block of South Wolcott Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At the same time, three people were wounded in a drive-by in the 4300 block of West Congress Parkway, police said. About 12:05 a.m., they were driving west on Congress Parkway when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled up to them at a red light in the 4300 block of West Congress Parkway, and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old man from the vehicle was struck in the left leg and driven to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the right arm and brought to the same hospital also in good condition. A 22-year-old woman was struck in the back, the right shoulder, and brought to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. She was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nineteen people were shot, five fatally, Tuesday citywide.