2 shot, 1 fatally, in Pullman

A man was killed and a woman wounded when they were shot while walking to their vehicle Wednesday night in Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 8:55 p.m., the pair was walking to their vehicle parked in an alley in the 12200 block of South Bishop Street when a black Chevy Equinox approached and someone inside fired several shots, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, was struck in the back and shoulder, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

The woman, 57, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody, according to police.