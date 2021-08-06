1 killed, 12 wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago

A 4-year-old girl was killed and 12 other people were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

In the day’s only fatal shooting, Makalah McKay, 4, was struck in the chest inside a home in the 6400 block of South Carpenter Street about 6 p.m., according to Chicago police. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

Another child had found the gun and it accidentally discharged, hitting Makalah, police said.

She is the youngest child to die from gun violence in Chicago this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

In other attacks, a man was shot Thursday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, age unknown, was on the street in the 1600 block of West 79th Street when another man walked up and fired about 1:40 a.m., police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The men, 27 and 30, were standing on a sidewalk in the 5000 block of South Justine Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire just after 9:45 p.m., police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in his right leg, and the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

At least nine others were hurt in citywide gunviolence Thursday.

Eighteen people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.