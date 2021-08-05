4-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by another child in Englewood: police

A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed Thursday night by another child on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting unfolded in Englewood shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of 64th Street and Carpenter Street, Chicago fire officials said.

Police say the shooting was an accidental discharge. A child found a gun inside a residence and accidentally shot the girl in the chest. A man was taken away for questioning, according to police.

The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately available.

