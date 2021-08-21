1 killed, 12 wounded — including 9-year-old — in shootings across Chicago Friday

One person was killed and twelve others wounded, including a 9-year-old in shootings across Chicago Friday.

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 26, was shot in his chest as he stood at the rear of a vehicle with its open trunk around 10:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A 9-year-old boy was hit in the arm by crossfire on the Far South Side, just around the corner from where his father was killed in a mass shooting four years ago.

Derwin Moore Jr. – called DJ by his family — was leaving a corner store with his mother and two siblings in the 400 block of East 111th Street when gunfire erupted around 12:10 p.m., hitting him and a 22-year-old man, according to police.

DJ was in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The man was shot in the ankle and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, officials said.

A man was shot walking to his house in Gresham on the South Side.

About 8:25 p.m., the 27-year-old was walking from his vehicle to his home in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot by someone in a silver Buick sedan, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the armpit and his condition was stabilized, police said.

A woman was shot during an argument in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.

The woman, 22, was in a car arguing with a man about 12:55 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Stoney Island Avenue when he shot her in the foot and forced her out of the car, police said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Nine others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

Two people were killed and ten others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.