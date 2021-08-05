1 killed, 17 wounded, Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Seventeen people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot to death inside a West Pullman home on the Far South Side.

The man, 34, was inside a home about 4 p.m. when two gunmen entered and opened fire in the first block of East 118th Place, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Maurice Morris by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were shot in Gresham on the South Side. About 11:30 p.m., they were standing on the street in the 8100 block of South Elizabeth Street, when someone inside a passing black sedan fired shots at them, police said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 46-year-old man was struck in the right arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior, two men were shot in South Chicago on the South Side. About 11:05 p.m., they were in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue, when someone fired shots at them, police said. A 38-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and a 42-year-old man was struck in the left arm. The 38-year-old was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, while the older man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot during and attempted robbery Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side. About 10:40 p.m., he was in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Avenue, when he was shot in the back by three males who were attempting to rob him, police said. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Two males — including a 13-year-old boy — were shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The two were sitting in the rear of a vehicle around 7 p.m. in the first block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 19-year-old victim was shot in his left land. The 13-year-old was shot in his neck. Both were dropped off by a friend at Rush University Medical Center, where the 19-year-old’s condition was stabilized. The 13-year-old was transferred to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

About thirty minutes prior, a woman was shot in South Shore on the Far South Side. The woman, 42, was in an apartment when she was shot in the chest just before 6:35 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

A man was wounded while riding in a vehicle in West Town on the Near West Side. The passenger, 28, was riding in a vehicle just before 6 p.m. northbound in the 300 block of North Loomis Street, when someone opened fire, police said. The man was shot multiple times in his left leg and groin. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Eight others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and eleven others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.