A man was shot to death Wednesday inside a West Pullman home on the Far South Side.

The man, 33, was inside a home about 4 p.m. when two gunmen entered and opened fire in the first block of East 118th Place, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

