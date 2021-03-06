1 killed, 2 injured in Gary crash

A person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded to the crash about 12:50 p.m. in the area of Industrial Highway and Clark Road, Gary police said.

Preliminary information shows a Grand Prix was westbound when it crossed the center line and crashed into a semitrailer before spinning into an Impala, police said.

The driver of the Grand Prix was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two people in the Impala suffered serious injuries, police said.

Gary police and the Lake County sheriff’s office are investigating.