1 killed, 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting: police

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday in the second deadly attack of the afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The victims were in a vehicle about 2:25 p.m. in the 600 block of South Kostner Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the three of them, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age is unknown, was struck in the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

A 22-year-old man who was struck in the hand and ear was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 52-year-old woman who was struck in the neck was in serious condition at the same hospital.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the same neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. Area Four detectives are investigating.