1 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn shooting: police

Three men were shot, one fatally, Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side, police said.

The men, all 19 years old, were sitting in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

Two men were shot in the head while the third was struck in the leg, police said. They took themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

One of the men who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

The other man with a gunshot wound to the head was in critical condition, police said. The third man was in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.