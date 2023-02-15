1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

LiveNOW from FOX:

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

Another person could be involved, Gomez said, and police were looking for them. No description was given.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Gomez said, but he could not provide more information about that.

"It’s too early to speculate on motive," Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

"This is a large scene," Gomez said. "It’s going to take some time to clear the mall."

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

