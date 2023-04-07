1 killed, 3 wounded in Park Forest shooting

Four people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting early Friday in south suburban Park Forest.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a gathering inside a residence in the 100 block of Fir Street, according to Park Forest Police.

Four people were wounded in the gunfire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital, police said.

One person was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

None of the victims' ages were known.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is in the "preliminary stages," according to Park Fores police.

