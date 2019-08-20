1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence

article

One person was killed and three others were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The city's only homicide happened in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 10:55 p.m., police officers were flagged down in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street because a person was laying on the sidewalk unresponsive, Chicago police said. The person was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified but is believed to be between 14 and 20 years old, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Police were seen investigating fresh graffiti on a wall near the scene of the homicide.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Monday's latest shooting happened in Pullman on the Far South Side.

Two men, 30 and 41, were standing outside about 11:25 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Corliss Avenue when someone in a passing Chrysler 300 fired shots, police said.

The 30-year-old was hit in both legs while the 41-year-old was hit multiple times in the shoulder, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Late Monday morning, a man was wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking at 11:17 a.m. when people in two vehicles started shooting at him in the 7000 block of South Dante Avenue, according to police.

The man was struck and ran for cover, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

No suspect information was immediately available, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Monday's shootings come after a weekend in which three people were killed and 24 were wounded in citywide shootings.