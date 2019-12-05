1 killed, 3 wounded Wednesday in Chicago gun violence

Four people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

Markell D. Sheard, 21, was walking in an alley about 3:11 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Colfax Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Sheard, who lived in South Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Later Wednesday evening, a man was shot by Chicago police during a chase in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responding to a disturbance before 8:30 p.m. near Springfield Avenue and Wilcox Street tried to stop the man during an investigation, but he ran away, according to Ernest Cato, deputy chief of Area North.

The officers got out of their car and chased the man, who then turned toward the police and showed a handgun, Cato said. An officer then fired shots, striking him in the leg.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, Cato said. He was expected to survive his injuries.

Two officers were taken to hospital for observation and are in good condition, police said, and a handgun was recovered from the suspect.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

In other non-fatal shootings, a woman was grazed by a bullet after her ex-boyfriend hit her in the head with a gun and it went off in Gresham on the South Side.

The pair were arguing outside about 10 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said. Her ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and struck her in the head with it, causing the gun to discharge.

The 32-year-old was grazed in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a 42-year-old woman was shot while she was sitting in a parked vehicle in Avalon Park on the South Side.

She was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East 81st Street when two males approached on foot and fired shots, police said.

The driver of the vehicle sped off after the shooting and struck several parked vehicles before stopping, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Three people were killed and two others were wounded Tuesday in citywide shootings.