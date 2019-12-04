Chicago police shoot person on West Side during armed confrontation

Chicago police shot a person Wednesday night on the West Side during an "armed encounter."

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of West Wilcox in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The suspect was struck in the leg, reports said. No officers were hurt. The suspect was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where his condition had stabilized. The officer was transported to Rush Medical Center for shortness of breath.

No further details were immediately available.