1 killed, 3 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

The fatal shooting happened in Lawndale on the West Side.

Justin McGhee, 22, was shot multiple times at 8:36 a.m. while sitting in a running, parked vehicle in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Someone in a nearby house heard the shots and called 911 after seeing bullet holes in the vehicle’s windows, authorities said.

McGhee was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with three gunshot wounds to the left arm, a gunshot wound to the chest and a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. He was later pronounced dead. He lived blocks away from where he was shot.

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in the West Side Austin neighborhood in the day’s latest reported shooting.

He was on the sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone approached him in a black SUV and fired shots, police said.

The teen was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.

The first reported shooting of the day wounded two men in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 12:15 a.m., the men were on the front porch of a house in the 4400 block of South Princeton Avenue when another male walked up and fired shots at them, police said.

One man, 55, was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The other man, 39, was grazed on the ankle and refused medical attention.

Wednesday’s shootings follow a Tuesday in which seven people were shot and one killed in citywide gun violence.